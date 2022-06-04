IGP, Minister launch POSSAP for a revolutionalized Police Service delivery

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba and the Minister of Police Affairs Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi on Thursday launched the Police Specialised Automation Project (POSSAP) to revolutionalized service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force

POSSAP is a revolutionary project aimed at enhancing efficiency professionalism, productivity and welfare of personnel of the Police Force

The IGP who spoke at the launch said that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to review the internal security operations of the nation’s Police adding that the meeting provides an opportunity to restratigize on its operations particularly in election security management.

He also stated that the Nigeria Police is collaborating with the Nigeria Army and other intelligence agencies to tackle and address holistically the nation’s numerous security challenges.

On the frequent abduction of travelers along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway by bandits, he hinted that the NPF had procured five drones and had trained some of its personnel’s on their operations.

The Police boss also said that some 283 patrol vehicles were procured by his administration through budgetary appropriation by the Force, 200 vehicles were also procured through the Police Trust Fund and an additional 16 vehicle donated to the Force by security organisations.

He added that the agency had deployed air surveillance facilities to monitor the movement of criminals even as it had secured the Nigeria Communications Commission NCC’s free toll line coded 933 for emergency communications.

On the welfare of Police Officers, the IGP said that the Police Insurance Scheme would be re-energized to ensure it addresses operational hazards of the Police Force.

He said that the automation of Police services is a global practice and assured that his administration will entrench far reaching reforms in the Police Force to enable it become standardized in its operations.

Also in remark at the launch, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi said that the the launch of the POSSAC is a far reaching initiative that is going to improve transparency in government services to the people.

He said that the launch of the platform is not just a project of the Nigeria Police Force but but a strategic initiative for the reformation of the internal operations of the Police Force.

He urged the officers and men of the Police Force to see the automation of Police services as a platform to improve to ensure improves service delivery in the nation’s lead internal security agency.

According to the organisers of the event, the Police Specialised Services Automation Project is a framework for external and internal stakeholders engagement.

It would enhance superlative collaboration with some key government agencies in the task to ensure improved service delivery by the Police to the citizens.

Some of the highlighted benefits of the digital platform include ease of processing of Police extracts, Police Character Certificates and Police guards and excorts permits among others.

