Bishop Isaac Idahosa witnesses as Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso chaired meetings with leaders, marketers on how to make Nigeria a great Nation

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential flag bearer of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has recently spoken how he can drive productivity and development up in the country as the race for 2023 presidency is on, with a lot of fanfare and political permutations going on. Bishop Isaac Idahosa was on ground to witness this. As he was specially invited to Grace the meeting with intensive prayer, this has shown that Kwankwaso is secular minded and serious in pushing the narrative.

There is a need to put Nigeria forward and this has seen Kwankwaso bringing up critical ịnnovations to drive the country forward. Recently he had an engagement with various industry stakeholders and marketers in the country. He used the opportunity to regale and explain to them what he intends to do to move Nigeria from point A to B.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential flag bearer of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expressed his readiness to close ranks with the other minority political parties to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and save the country from imminent collapse.

The city of Kano state and it’s environs was in agog as HE Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso made the call when he chaired a meeting with various Markets Union/Association Leaders of Kano state on how Nigeria can be a great Nation if he is elected as Nigerian president in which a well known clergyman in Nigeria, Archbishop Isaac Idahosa was specially invited to Grace the meeting with intensive prayer.

