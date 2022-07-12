AbdulAzeez Adediran aka Jandor: PDP gubernatorial candidate in Lagos  for 2023 elections

Victory Orimemi

Jandor, the gubernatorial candidate under the People’s democratic party is one to look out for in the 2023 general elections with his impressive antecedents and staunch determination to deliver Lagos from the shackles of godfatherism and imposition of candidates in the State.

Who is Jandor?

Jandor was born on November 25, 1977 and an indigene of Badagry in Ojo Local Government of Lagos State who has plied the trade of broadcasting for many years. He is also a successful serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and technocrat. He found a career in communications consultancy, developing himself first as a proficient journalist with close to two decades of activities spanning business, entertainment and politics.

Adediran is the promoter of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a political movement set up to re-awaken the political spirit of Lagos indigenes and champions the need for an indigenous native son of the state to be allowed to take a shot at the governorship in the state. The Lagos4Lagos initiative also seeks to unite everyone in Lagos and make it livable for anyone who shares in the Lagos dream.

He has been involved in several grass root engagements in the past. He started the groundwork for his emergence almost a decade ago. Through his Jandor Foundation, Adediran carries out grassroots engagement as a way of reviving interest in electoral voting as well as alleviating poverty in poor communities.

Since his emergence on the Lagos political landscape through his Jandor Foundation, he has shown a commitment to human empowerment, excellence, innovation, empathy, community service, and creativity. His latest move is a mantra created to form a unique way for youths to express themselves no matter their political affiliations.

He’s been able to achieve this by setting up structures that address each target group. There is the Ibile-Eko group which addresses the needs of the core indigenes of Lagos state. Team Jandor is the central group that draws everyone who shares in the Lagos dream irrespective of their tribe or religion. Therefore, he has on his team representatives of the Hausa and Igbo ethnic groups as well as minority ethnic groups.

Having observed the elites’ nonchalance in electoral affairs, Adediran created the Eko United platform to woo them to cast votes in elections.

His Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Jandor Foundation, at the last count, has touched virtually all the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs in the city of aquatic splendor, Lagos.

Though trained as a broadcaster, you can say he understands perfectly well the intrigues associated with power, government, and governance as he made a decision to defect from the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, APC over the undemocratic nature of the party.

There are concerns of how Jandor will win the Lagos gubernatorial seat as he has to contend with the National leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who stringently holds the party at the state level and determines who becomes the Governor in the state.

Jandor is seemingly unperturbed as he is ready to go into a fist to discontinue what has been a norm in the State and challenge the status quo.