Bishop Ekereobong Moses, Wife Rev. Mercy formally received by Methodist Church Nig. Adadia Diocese.

It was the gathering of saints as the clergy, laity and other faithful of Methodist Church Nig. Adadia diocese and beyond, converged on the diocesan headquarters church this past Sunday to formally receive Bishop Ekereobong Moses and wife, Rev. Mercy Ekereobong Moses.

Also in the throng were Royal fathers from Ibesikpo/ Asutan local government area where the celebrant hails from led by the Paramount ruler, HRM Obong Francis Ekpenyong, and other traditional rulers from Uruan local government.

Another group conspicuously present at the event was Methodist Secondary School, Ibiaku Eshiet old students association – MESSOSA led by its chairman, Mr. Edet Ekanem who also doubles as principal general of the school.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with this paper clad in forest green suit and trouser to match, with yellow muffler bearing inscription of the association, Ekanem joined numerous well wishers to pour encomiums on the man of the moment, describing him as a great man of God.

” Rt. Rev. Dr. Ekereobong Moses is a wonderful man. I want to say that God called him right from the womb. Incidentally, I knew him in his days as a student. He was a chapel prefect.

He used to come to my father for spiritual counseling.

I want to say that he did the best he could to move the school forward spiritually.”

Asked his achievements within the one year or thereabout that he became the principal, he listed the reconstruction of the school main gate which before his advent was completely broken down. Another intervention project made possible by his effort in conjunction with old students association, was the renovation of a six class room block which was badly dilapidated, including the library.

Buttressing the positive disposition of Bishop Ekereobong Moses as a student by the previous speaker, Obong Effiong Bassey who was two years ahead of the celebrant in school, described him as disciplined, focused and humble person, adding that they were not surprised of his achievements.

He explained that the old students of Methodist Secondary School, Ibiaku Eshiet under the aegis of MESSOSA decided to build ultra modern library equipped with state of the art facilities for their alma mater to revive the reading culture among the students, bearing in mind that readers are leaders.

On the sustenance of the library, he said that the association has employed the services of a librarian and an assistant to ensure that students maximize the use of the facility with minimal damage.

Earlier in his welcome address, the diocesan lay President, Elder Ime Inyang who is about rounding up in December this year after six years of eventful and meritorious service, said since Bishop Ekereobong Moses assumed office about a year ago, there has been spiritual revival in the diocese.

Describing him as exceptional man of God, the lay President who urged people to donate generously to defray the N12m cost of Toyota Highlander donated to the Bishop, enumerated development strides of the celebrant to include establishment of a secondary school and several others which space may not allow.

In response to the accolades heaped on him, the celebrant appreciated everyone that turned out to grace the occasion despite their tight schedules. He disclosed that plan was on top gear to publish a book that will document his life experiences since he was called into the vine yard of God.

Profile of the celebrant has it that he was born 12th out of 16 children in Edem Ibiok, Ibesikpo/Asutan. He got ministerial call from birth and has in his kitty certificates that formalize the call and beyond.