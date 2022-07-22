Buhari Approves New Board of Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a new Governing Board for the Citizenship Training Centre (CLTC) to run its affairs for the next four years.

This is consequent upon the dissolution of the former Board in December, 2021 after the expiration of their term of Office.

The approval is with a view to setting the CTLC on the right footing to enable it deliver on its core mandate of leadership training and inculcation of nationalistic ethos in accordance with its enabling law, Decree No. 38 of 1989.

The Board which consist of 12 members, drawn from the Six geo-political zones of the country, Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, the Military, National Council of Women Society as well as a Representative of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is made up of the following-

1. Bello Usman Muhammed – Chairman (North- West)

2. Kabir Oniyangi – (North – Central)

3. Audu Sabo Dantamas – (North – East)

4. Suleiman Dawudu – (South- West)

5. Daniel Okeke – (South – East)

6. Anthony Otega Osigwe – (South – South)

7. Hezekiah Oladipo Adedeji – (Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture)

8. DCP Rashid Afegbua – (The Nigeria Police Force)

9. Brigadier- General E.L. Etuk – (Nigeria Army)

10. Commodore Aliu Pindar- (Nigeria Navy)

11. Hajiya Lami Adamu – (National Council for Women Society)

12. Lami Bature – (Representative of FMYSD)