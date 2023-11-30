Benue Commissioner commits to rural electrification

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Benue state commissioner for Cooperative and rural development Hon. Joy luga AHunde has promised to commence ruler electrification comprising three senatorial Districts in the State.

Hon.Ahunde spoke to journalists on Thursday while playing host to members of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigerian Union of journalists Nuj , Benue State Council in his office in Makurdi .

She explained that conscious efforts must be made to ensure provision of rural electrification in these areas towards enhancng development at the third tiers of governance for accerleted development.

Hon. Commissioner further acknowledged receipt of inherited abandoned projects from the immediate past administration.

Mrs. AHunde also posited amongst the abandoned projects those relevant we can resuscitate few of them and restructure for the purposes of enhancing development for betterment of our citizens.

When press for financial involvement in carrying out the rural electrification projects in three senatorial Districts across the State? In her reaction this is just a proposal noting there is no monetary attachment yet when we get it done. The cost must be made public .

Speaking further in another vein implored that rural dwellers would soon smile as State has earmarked 50,000 fifty thousand naira, pledging very soon the funds would be disburse to them with a view to enable the beneciaries start business to become self reliance.

In his speech, Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade, Emmanuel Antswen said as the watch dog of the society as oftentimes referred to journalists we Came to find measures embarked upon for improvement of rural dwellers as well as other expectations under the ministry.