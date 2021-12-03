Be trustworthy, steadfast, Okowa urges politicians

Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, urged politicians in the country to be trustworthy, truthful and steadfast in order to remain relevant in the scheme of things.

Okowa gave the advice when he paid a condolence visit on the family of the late PDP Chairman in Ughelli North, Hon. Lawrence Agbatutu at his residence in Agbarho.

Governor Okowa said late Agbatutu was his genuine friend, a man that was bold, selfless and reliable, praying that God should grant his soul eternal rest.

He noted that the late Agbatutu was one man that supported him politically in 2019 and promised to remain a father to his children.

While condoling with the deceased family, the governor told the children not to feel that the world had come to an end as a result of their father’s death, stressing that God will be there for them at all times.

He thanked PDP leaders in Ughelli North for being there for the bereaved family and urged them to maintain the bond of unity between the Agbatutu family and the party.

“I want to condole with the family of Lawrence Agbatutu on this sad loss. He was a very bold man, bold politically and he was a man that will tell the truth all the time and l loved him for that.

“He was somebody who you could exactly say where he was. He never at any point in time, played the game of l am neither here or there.

“I think that is good for politics and that is what actually endeared him to me. He worked very hard for our party.

“He truly worked for the party, he believed in the party and he put in everything in him towards working with the rest of the leadership to get the party working.

“I want you to be rest assured that I will open up my line of communication to you and I will do my best to ensure that the role he would have played in your lives, l will play that role,” the governor assured the children.

Welcoming the governor and his entourage to their residence, the eldest daughter of the deceased, Dr. (Mrs.) Omonefe Moses thanked him for the condolence visit.

She disclosed that members of the family were not unaware of the enormous positive role the governor played in the life of their departed father.

While saying that she was a direct beneficiary of the governor’s magnanimous gesture, she thanked him for being a nice man to their family.

Dr. (Mrs.) Moses, therefore, appealed to Governor Okowa to see them as his adopted children as their backbone was no more.

“We are not unaware of the good role you played in the life of our father until his death. I am a direct beneficiary of your magnanimous gesture.

“On behalf of my siblings, l thank you immensely for being a nice man to our family. I plead with you to see us as your adopted children as our backbone is gone,” she added.

