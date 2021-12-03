Covid-19: Sterling Bank partners LASG on launch mass vaccination campaign

COMFORT EKELEME

In a bid to ramp up the vaccination of people against the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has announced a partnership with the Lagos State Government to launch a vaccination campaign that will enable individuals to book for their vaccinations at private hospitals by visiting: http://lagosvaccine. com.

Organisations are also encouraged to book for the vaccination of their workers through the website.

The bank, which disclosed this in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Health and Education sectors, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said it remains committed to the prioritisation of health as one of the pillars of its social investment programmes.

The statement explained that the new initiative will help to increase and improve access to COVID-19 vaccines as individuals and organisations are now better equipped to get vaccinations with minimal delays.

According to the statement, health is one of the five sectors in which Sterling Bank is presently concentrating investments under its HEART’s of Sterling programme since 2018. The other sectors are education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation.

The statement noted that Sterling BAnk has made multiple donations to ensure a holistic response to the coronavirus pandemic because of its commitment to the prioritisation of health among its social investment programmers.

The statement added that the bank also supported the country’s first COVID-19 drive-thru mass mobile testing centre with an initial investment of N10 million as well collaborated in the automation of the online registration portal for inbound travellers to book their COVID-19 tests at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

Besides this, the bank also donated N25 million to kick-start the Health Workers’ Fund initiated by the crowdfunding platform, Giving.ng, and as a member of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, it has supported the 2021 Summit with a contribution of N10 million, the statement said.

Over the years, Sterling has emerged as a market leader in the business of health in Nigeria because of its partnerships with various players in the health care industry as well as financing health focused businesses in the country.