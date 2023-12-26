Be true champions of peace, unity, CAN President, Ganduje begs Nigerians

Cyril Mbah, Abuja and IBRAHIM QUADRI , Lagos

The President, of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop Daniel Okoh has urged all Nigerians to be champions of peace and unity.

Okoh, who made the call in a Christmas message on Monday in Abuja, challenged leaders and citizens to emulate Jesus Christ.

“During this season, we are reminded to seek to be more like Jesus by reaching out to our neighbours with words of peace.

“In a diverse country like Nigeria, characterised by multiple ethnicities and religions, we must always strive to seek what unites and binds us together, rather than what divides us.

“Let us be champions of peace and unity, setting aside our differences and promoting genuine reconciliation, understanding, and unity among all Nigerians.

“In this context, reconciliation signifies more than the absence of conflict; it signifies the presence of genuine love, respect, and acceptance for one another,” he said.

He said that the season presents all Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on individual and collective actions, seek forgiveness where necessary, and extend a hand of reconciliation to those they might have wronged or who had wronged them.

The cleric urged all Nigerians to emulate the example set by Jesus Christ and strive to cultivate a culture of forgiveness and understanding in communities and the nation at large.

Okoh said that though Nigeria was faced with numerous challenges, it was important not to lose hope, rather, use the season to renew commitment to building a better Nigeria for future generations.

“Let us work towards fostering an environment where every Nigerian can thrive, where justice and equity prevail, and where peace and prosperity abound.

“Though we may be experiencing economic hardship, let us not forget those who are on the margins of society.

“We must share our resources with them and give them a sense of belonging, as Christ would do.

“Let us strive to build a nation where peace, justice, and unity prevail,” he said.

In the same vein ,the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has joyfully extended his heartfelt greetings to all Nigerians, especially Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in a statement quoted Ganduje as staying “Christmas is a time to reflect on the love and blessings the birth of Christ bestowed upon Christians and to embrace the virtues of the spirit of hope, sacrifice, peace, and joy that defined his lifestyle.

“In the spirit of unity and togetherness, the National Chairman urged every Christian to cherish the love they have for one another and to extend acts of kindness and compassion to the less fortunate. Let us use this season of goodwill to build bridges, mend relationships, and promote harmony within our communities.

“Ganduje urges Christians to remain resolute in their unwavering commitment to the growth and progress of our great nation. “Nigeria is blessed with tremendous potential, and we firmly believe that with collective efforts and dedication, we can overcome all the challenges that come our way,” he said.

The National Chairman also expressed profound confidence in the astute leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the development and upliftment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Dr Ganduje also implored every Nigerian to maintain a spirit of hope, for it is this hope that ignites progress and fuels our determination to build a better future. Our nation’s strength lies in the unwavering optimism and the resilience of its citizens, and together, we can achieve this greatness.

“As we celebrate Christmas let us remember the power of unity, love, and sacrifice. Let us forge ahead into the New Year, armed with renewed hope, determination and a commitment to building a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“It is my fervent prayer that this festive season brings us closer to our dreams and aspirations, and may the coming year be a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.”

.We’ll recover from socio-economic challenges, say Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma

.Bishop urges govt to provide more palliatives for citizens

Also, Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful of greater prosperity that would be recorded in the country as the current administration of President Bola Tinubu continues to tackle the myriad challenges facing the nation.

The Governor spoke on Monday during an interview with journalists after attending a Holy Communion Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos in celebration of Christmas.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, promised to work for Lagos better and faster in his second term in office so as to accelerate developments across the identified areas in his THEMES+ agenda.

He said: “We are at a time as a people when things are indeed at various levels of challenges. Our case is like that of a patient who had been diagnosed with an ailment in the hospital and who had also received some medication but he is now in the process of recovering. And during that recovery process, there would still be pain that would be felt.

“The world has gone through a lot and so it is not peculiar to us alone. So, we are at the recovery stage and it will appear as if we still have a bit of pain here and there. But I can assure us that with all the medications that we have taken with all the policies of the current Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda, there is light down the tunnel.

“My message to all Lagosians is to remain hopeful. What we are going through is not peculiar to us and I want to assure you that better times are ahead of us.

“In Lagos, we are thankful to God. We are thankful for what God has done for us. We will continue to remain the commercial and economic nerve center of our country. We will continue to attract investments at the highest level into the country. We would continue to be a beacon of social economic transformation in our country. We will continue to remain the most peaceful part of our country.

“Our government is committed to the Federal Government and the Renewed Hope agenda. And more particularly, we are committed to giving hope to the hopeless. Indeed the rising of Lagos is about us and several things will happen as we enter the new year.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for celebrating their Christmas in Lagos. “We are happy and I want to congratulate Mr. President and Mr. Vice President for coming to Lagos to celebrate Christmas with us. We do not take it for granted. We want to wish them the very best of Christmas.

“We also want to wish all Lagosians the very best this Christmas. We are coming back to say by this time next year, we will all have better reasons and greater joy in our hearts to celebrate,” Governor Sanwo-Olu assured Lagos residents.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, said the birth of Jesus is about good news that brought civilisation and changed the history of the world.

He commended President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu for providing leadership at the federal and state levels and urged governments to provide palliatives for the people and reduce poverty in the country.

The Bishop also urged governments to address the issue of exchange rates and work toward reducing the mass exit of Nigerians to foreign countries.

In a related development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last night attended the Christmas Eve Dance of the Yoruba Tennis Club and Island Club respectively at the Lagos Island area of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the two foremost clubs in Lagos, appreciated members of the clubs and the entire Lagos residents for re-electing him for another four years as well as electing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

The Governor who spoke passionately about some of the capital projects commissioned by his administration in 2023, among which were the first phase of the Blue Line Rail, Lagos Rice Mill in Imota, Lekki Deep Sea Port, the first phase of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and three bridges in Yaba, Ebute Metta and Ikeja, said he is committed to delivering good governance and dividends of democracy through the THEMES+ agenda for residents of the State.

He also urged Nigerians not to lose hope based on the current challenges in the country, saying the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is committed to turning around the economic fortunate of Nigeria with the Renewed Hope agenda of the Federal Government.

Similarly ,The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence that soon, Nigeria will recover from her current socioeconomic difficulties.

He said the reforms being put in place by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government reinforces his confidence that the country’s tomorrow will be better for the citizens.

The Governor spoke Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Ozuh Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State where he was joined by family, friends and associates to worship on Christmas Day.

In his remarks after the Church Service, Governor Uzodimma said he was delighted that we are celebrating another Christmas season – a period of rebirth and time to show love to each other, to families, communities, Local Government, State and the Nation at large.

He reiterated his earlier message to Imo people to show love to State, Nation and humanity on Christmas, expressing optimism that the current economic challenges in the Country, occasioned by the reforms and policies of President Tinubu will in a couple of months be a thing of the past.

Urging Nigerians to exercise patience with the government, the Governor noted that with the Port Harcourt Refinery coming back on stream and the exchange rate also showing signs of stability “Nigerians will soon smile.”

He however used the opportunity to solicit total support for the President whom he said “is determined to deliver on his electoral promises and mandate.”

Regardless, Governor Uzodimma reminded Nigerians that the period of Christmas should be a season we ought to use to examine our consciences with regard to how far we have fared in our attitude, make amends in areas of our failure as well as continue to improve on the areas of our successes.

“It is a period of showing love to the family, and even to our wives and children. It is a season that should provoke a new attitude, and I think, of collectively building our State and not to destroy it.”

He advised those who have penchant for destructions and killings of innocent citizens to desist from such “because God sees all we do in life, being omnipresence.”

He also prayed that as 2023 is fading away, “it shall be well with us while the New Year will usher in new things in our lives.”

On (in)security, the Governor assured that there will be no more insecurity in Imo State, emphasising that anybody who continues to troubleshoot in the State in the name of insecurity, given what had happened in the past four years as regards his efforts to reposition the State, should consider being foolish.

“The good days are ahead.”

In his homily, the Rev. Fr. Alexander Ihenebo from Ahiara Mbaise Diocese said Nigerians should, at this time, ask themselves “what they are bringing to the table and not what they are taking away from the table,” in a message he captioned “Ukwuoma ihe onye ji bia” (Good legs what one comes with).

The clergy challenged the congregation to continue to be positive about Nigeria, saying that with the birth of Jesus Christ all things have been made new.

The Church Service was marked by various gift presentations to the Governor and his wife, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, by the St. Rose Lima Parish for their contribution in elevating the status of their area in different ways.