APC sells bye-elections’ Senatorial, Reps, State Assembly forms for N20m, N10m, N2m

Ahead of the February 3 National and State Houses of Assembly bye-elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the cost of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at N20 million for senatorial contestants.

The party will also be selling the House of Representatives forms for N10million and State House of Assembly at N2million.

The APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, who disclosed this in a notice on Monday, explained that the expression of interest form for senatorial seat was N3million and nomination form for the same position was N17 million.

Argungu also said the expression of interest form for House of Representatives aspirants was N1million and nomination form was N9million while State House of Assembly expression of interest form was N500,000 while nomination form was N1.5 million.

According to him, the expression of interest forms will be free for female aspirants and those with disabilities while youths between ages 25 and 40 years are to purchase the expression of interest at 50% discount for the nomination forms for each position.

The former deputy governor of Kebbi State further disclosed that delegates who will nominate the candidates are to purchase forms at N5,000.

The APC National Organising Secretary also said both the expression of interest and nomination forms will be purchased at the party’s national secretariat at Wuse 2 in Abuja.

He also further said the sale of the forms will begin on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 while the last day of submission is on January 3, 2024.

Argungu equally stated that primary elections will take place on January 6, 2024 and primary appeal committee is to sit on January 7 while the list of candidates would be sent to INEC on January 9, 2024.

“The Party hereby makes public its Timetable and Schedule of Activities leading to the 3rd February, 2024 Bye-Elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the notice stated.