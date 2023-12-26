Igwe’s murder: Enugu CP confirms arrest of 8 suspects

By Cosmas Chukwu

Following Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State’s swift response to the murder of the traditional ruler of Adani Autonomous Community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Ezugwu Patrick, in Akutara Village, on Christmas eve, residents of the council area have commended the governor over his determination to bring the suspects to book.

This was even as the Enugu State Commissioner of Police (CP), Kanayo Uzuegbu, confirmed the arrest of 8 suspects in connection with the shooting and murder of the traditional ruler, saying that the police had resolved to be ruthless with those that would be found culpable of the crime.

Addressing the CP at the scene of the crime, the President-General of the community, Chief S.N Utazi, said his people were impressed by the swift response from the state government immediately the sad news broke out, adding that nobody had anticipated such heinous crime as the community had been at peace in the recent past.

He called on the police to continue its manhunt for the remaining suspects and ensure that no stone was left unturned at punishing the assailants in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Dr. Obinna Ayogu, said they were dumfounded by the shooting and murder of the royal father whom he described as a peaceful man.

He lauded the governor and the security agencies for living up to expectation through the positive steps they had taken meant at reassuring the people of the community and the local government at large of their safety.

Confirming the development, CP Uzuegbu said he was at the Adani community with his team to assess the situation for effective police action, maintaining that both the masterminds and executioners of the criminal acts would be fished out to face the wrath of the law.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, said I should relocate to this local government and ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate act are apprehended in line with the state’s zero tolerance for crime. Immediately the news got to me, I dispatched my men from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to visit here and ensure that all those involved are arrested because no incident like this should happen without severe consequences.

“I want to disclose that so far, we have made arrest of 8 prime suspects and we will continue to trail the remaining criminal masterminds of this murder. We must get to the root of this matter by unraveling all those behind the killing.

“I want to let you know that the Governor is not happy that a breach of this nature could occur, so he asked me to come here to ensure that all the criminals are fished out. I can assure you that these criminals will never go unpunished. So, all those responsible for this crime will be brought to book and punished according to the law,” he added.

Corroborating the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the crime happened about 9pm on Sunday by armed hoodlums suspected to be assassins.

In a press statement personally signed by him on Christmas day, the PPRO said the commissioner had already directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a full-scale investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found wanting.

Addressing newsmen at the Adani Police Division shortly after transferring the suspects to the SCID, the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Alex Akinlalu, assured the family of the late traditional ruler and the community that the governor had directed that justice should be dispensed within time.

He further said that security operatives would continue to go after unrepentant criminals wherever they were in their determined efforts to make the state safe and crime-free.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, the CSO insisted that the rapid response of the security agents in the state, particularly in arresting the hoodlums, showed that they had already keyed into the governor’s security project to make the entire state free of crimes for residents and citizens.

Akinlalu added that no form of any criminality would be allowed in the state, assuring that every person involved in the killing of the traditional ruler would pay for it as information about the whereabouts of other suspects was being unraveled.

Consoling the bereaved family, the Chairman of the council area, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie said he was glad the governor had already picked interest in the matter with some of the suspects behind the bar.

“I want to commend the governor for responding almost immediately the event happened. The governor personally reached out to me about the deployment of local intelligence to uncover those behind this because he said all those culpable must face the wrath of the law. The CP also called me about the development, and promised to be here. I want to appreciate the security agencies for their efforts. In fact, the Area Commander slept over in this place. The way the state government and the security agencies reacted to the development has brought everything under control,” he noted.