Christmas: 50 killed as gunmen unleash fresh attacks on Plateau communities in 48 hrs –Gov Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has lamented the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau communities which led to loss of lives and properties.

Governor Mutfwang spoke on Monday during a Christmas luncheon celebration organized by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, held in Mangu Local Government Area.

He said based on the intelligence reports available to him, no fewer than 50 people were killed in Bokkos and Mangu local governments as a result of attacks that took place on Saturday and Sunday, saying “enough is enough”

“The incessant attacks on innocent citizens, resulting to farmland destruction, cattle rustling, cattle-killing, displacement of people from their communities and dilapidation of infrastructure have intensified the challenges my administration needed to tackle.

“Some hoodlums have leveraged on the unfortunate attacks to perpetrate other acts of criminality such as armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom, amongst several others. I am delighted that both my administration and the efforts of the military have contributed immensely to mitigating these challenges.

While commending troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN for their efforts and resilience towards ensuring peaceful Plateau, Mutfwang pledged further support to security personnel in the state.

“We shall continue to strengthen other security agencies to complement the efforts of the troops. Today’s event brings back some nostalgic feelings as seen in the various cultural performances displayed by the beautiful array of dances and artists.

“No doubt, Plateau State is uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage. For us as a state, we must continue to harness this rich cultural diversity to solidify our unity and promote tourism.”

He appreciate President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for supporting the Armed Forces and providing leadership.

“As a government we have revitalized the State-owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow with the training and commissioning of about 600 personnel across rural communities from the selected local government areas. The training in the remaining local governments will take place as soon as possible. These personnel will provide security intelligence from their local communities for swift response by security agencies”, Governor Mutfwang hinted.

.Troops’ welfare remains our top priority –Army Chief

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.Gen. T. A. Lagbaja has expressed his determination towards prioritizing the welfare of men and officers of the Nigerian Army to enable them discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

Lagbaja said the military high command is working assiduously to build a viable capacity in the statutory security architecture to end crime and criminality facing Nigeria.

He gave the assurance Monday during a Christmas luncheon with troops of Operation Safe Haven, held at Mangu Youth Community, Mangu LGA, Plateau state.

Represented by Maj.Gen.Markus Kangye, the Officer Commanding Division Corps of Artillery, said “I congratulate you all for making it this far into the year and for weathering every storm that came our way as we celebrate this Christmas and New Year’s season. I want to take a moment to express my genuine respect and heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering dedication and sacrifice, in ensuring the safety and security of our great nation.

“I commend your courage, resilience in the face of adversity and salute your old days in the Nigerian state. It is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families or loved ones, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“This is not because they will not want to, but because there will be on duty across difficult to access towns, villages and hamlets across the country and beyond. They are duty bound to stay on guard while other families rejoice and celebrate together. Sometimes not knowing how similar celebrations are going on in their families, to these great warriors, I say thank you for your sacrifice and dedication to duty judging by the policies and unfolding programs of the federal government, holds a lot of good prospects for Nigeria and the military. In the coming year, the Nigerian Army expect to take delivery of its helicopters and other combat enablers that will see a better security environment developed across the country”, he stated

He further mentioned that the Army Headquarters has initiated supply welfare projects that will directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families, noting, “your well being is of utmost importance and we shall continue to work tirelessly to provide you with the necessary resources and support to carry out your duties effectively. I am not oblivious.

“Now we are constantly confronted by personal challenges as we strive to fulfill our constitutional obligations… I have no doubt there will be support team and extended arms of government.

“The Army Headquarters will be able to boost the morale and conceptual companies of our 5G Power becoming a more efficient force. We aim to work with Sister services, Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to confirm and maintain a peaceful, safe and secure environment for social economic activities to thrive.

“As a Chief of Army Staff, our desire is to return our troops home to their families and loved ones safely. To this end, we look forward to creating a more stable condition that will allow for a drawdown in the strength of those on internal security duties across the court. We shall endeavour to help build capacity in security agencies to take charge of our internal security effectively.

“At the same time, we hope to calibrate our efforts towards our primary constitutional duty of ensuring our territorial integrity. As we celebrate this festive season, I urge you all to spend time with your comrades, share joyful moments and heartfelt conversations and find solace in the camaraderie that binds us together as a formidable force.

“Remember, you are not alone in this fight to maintain peace. The entire nation stands with you, supporting you in every step to defeat our adversaries and having a peaceful Nigeria.”

Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Maj.Gen.A.A Abubakar revealed that the troops successful recovered 200 illegal arms and reduced cattle rustling and night grazing.

He appreciated the Chief of Army Staff and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for their unwavering support, saying, “together we can continue to make positive impact on the lives of those we have sworn to protect.”

.A safe, secured Nigeria in sight, CAS Abubakar assures.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said the prospect of a safe and secured Nigeria is in sight, as long as the Nigerian Armed Forces continue to collectively keep their ‘eyes on the ball’ in getting the job done.

He noted that aside kinetic means of curbing the current security challenges facing the country, the synergy of efforts drawn from a whole-of-society approach remains the best approach in winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians as well as speedily defeating the threats posed by terrorists and other non-state actors in all ramifications.

Abubakar stated this on Monday while in Maiduguri to attend a Christmas luncheon organized for the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

The CAS added that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on its part, has continued to engage with societal groups within the areas of operation through medical outreaches and welfare advocacies.

He also stated that under his watch, NAF personnel at the frontlines have been continually reminded and trained on the Law of Armed Conflict, Rules of Engagement and strict observance of human rights in line with the United Nations Charter on Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said pilots, engineers and other technicians have been availed of several safety management lessons and techniques to minimize risks associated with ongoing air operations.

Speaking further, the CAS took stock of the efforts of the Air Component, alongside the Land and Maritime Components and concluded that there were good reasons to celebrate.

According to him, “In the last 6 months, we have all been witnesses to how your combined efforts, alongside our sister services have decimated scores of terrorist leaders, their foot soldiers as well as their structures and logistics. “Through these efforts, the unfettered freedom of movement that these criminals once enjoyed has been denied or reduced to the barest minimum. Your efforts have also led to the surrendering of several terrorists as well as their families, an indication the end may soon be in sight.”

Abubakar also appreciated the efforts of the troops saying, “I cannot tell you enough how much the entire nation appreciates your commitment and sacrifices and there is no iota of doubt that your selfless acts of courage and bravery as well as your unwavering dedication and service to our nation have afforded our citizens the opportunity to peacefully celebrate and enjoy this festive moment.

“We are indeed proud and appreciative of your gallant efforts and your devotion to duty remains a beacon of hope for all Nigerians.”

In reminding them of the essence of Christmas, Abubakar noted that Christmas goes beyond mere merrymaking and festivities as it is, “A season to express love, show compassion, renew our hopes, and embrace our role as our brothers’ keepers.”

According to him, “The story of Christmas, rooted in humble beginnings in a manger, serves as a powerful lesson that even in the most modest circumstances, the spark of hope can be ignited. This hope is the essence of our fight against insurgency, terrorism and all forms of criminality.”

Events of this nature provide avenues for the CAS to appreciate and bond with the troops, promote comradeship and regimentation as well as remember those who have paid the supreme price in the service of the nation.

The occasion was attended by the Governor of Borno State, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, the Shehu of Borno represented by Aji Sudan of Borno, Alhaji Mohammed Nur Makinta, the Director Air Force at the Ministry of Defence as well as the Theatre Commander OPHK and other senior military officers according to a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force

.11 die in Osun, Lagos auto crashes.

However, No fewer than nine passengers travelling along the Ikirun/Offa Expressway, Inisa on Monday lost their lives in a road accident that occurred when the truck they were travelling in veered into the bush.

The truck carrying bags of beans and some passengers was said to be coming from Niger State and reportedly heading to Edo State.

It was learnt that the truck lost control, leading to the crash.

Speaking on the accident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at Yidi Junction, Inisa.

She said, “Today, Monday 25th of December 2023, one Mitsubishi Canter with plate number MNA606SB NIGER carrying bags of beans from Niger state to Benin Edo State was involved in an accident in the early hours, which resulted in the death of nine people out of 12.

“FRSC officers evacuated and moved the three injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital Ikirun, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue

Also, Two persons died on Christmas day in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The road crash happened after Sagamu Interchange, before the RCCG Camp in Mowe, Ogun State.

Hele reports that the accident involved an 18-seated Hiace bus, travelling from the interchange en route to Mowe.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident when contacted on Monday.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said officers of the corps have evacuated the body.

Okpe said the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking on the path of the bus driver.

Okpe said, “The fatal crash occurred at about 1720 hrs on Xmas day, involving 15 persons, which comprised of 12 male adults and three female adults. One person was injured and two persons were recorded dead (two male adults).

“Two vehicles were involved a Toyota bus with registration TSE266XA, and a Mazda bus marked

“The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking and speeding.

“The injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to shun speed and give maximum attention while driving.

Uga also sympathised with the families of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC in Sagamu for more information about the crash.