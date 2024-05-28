Bayelsa education commissioner, harps on quality education, and innovation

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The commissioner for Education Bayelsa State Dr Gentle Emelah , emphasized the importance of children’s wellbeing in the state.

Speaking at this year children’s Day match pass 2024,Hon Gentle said “when children have quality education and skills,it makes them Commitment .

“I celebrated our dear future leaders, using the medium to reassure them of the Prosperity Government’s love and care towards them and it’s poise to provide the needed atmosphere for them to succeed both locally and globally.

“It will be recalled that our premier Girls Secondary School, St. Jude’s Girls of Amarata are currently in China making Bayelsa State and the Nation proud at the ongoing International School Football World Cup one pointer ,that the Bayelsa child is uniquely blessed and gifted ready to excel beyond Bayelsa and Nigeria and as a Government.”

we will always build global future leaders ready to take on the rest of the world and succeed, children should shun all manner of cultism.

According to him” we are already bringing innovations into the Education sector such as the Bayelsa Prime Project which has revolutionized teaching and learning using ICT to make the process more efficient and interesting.”

Also, the Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) is running a two months robotics training for students in Bayelsa State to equip them with modern day skills relevant for the digital age making our children globally relevant.

We are poised to do even more as we expect our children to continue to work assiduously hard to continue to make our dear State and Nation proud.

Those in attendence commission for women and children affair,hon Elizabeth Bidei, Permanent secretary ministry of education, director ministry of education Mrs powe Trofanowei.