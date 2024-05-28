NSCDC dismantles illegal bunkering site, arrests 3 oil thieves in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security “the fight against oil theft, vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum product is non-negotiable as the NSCDC is fully committed to its statutory mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure; this we would do relentlessly and without compromise”. Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, says it has successfully dismantled a massive illegal oil bunkering site in Rivers State, arresting 3 suspected oil thieves.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SC Olufemi Ayodele disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

SC Olufemi in the statement said the illegal refining site was uncovered and dismantled by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad in Odagwa community, Etche local government area of the State.

The statement noted that the operation was carried out following a marching order by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi who emphasized the need to step up the operational and intelligence mechanism in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the nation;

The statement quoted the NSCDC Rivers State Commandant Basil Igwebueze, the Command Spokesperson, Superintendent Olufemi Ayodele to have asserted that the operational tour across the forest took the CG’s SIS and the media team hours to walk sighting the illegal siphoning of crude oil.

He hinted that the NSCDC Commandant General has unwavering determination in waging continuous war against illegal dealings in petroleum products, oil theft, vandalism of oil pipelines and all forms of economic sabotage noting that within a very short period, the CG’s SIS has dismantled over 350 illegal bunkering site in the Niger Delta area while hundreds of suspects have been arrested and prosecuted in the court of competent jurisdiction.

He narrated how a large manifold belonging to multinationals was invaded through a broken fence, and large industrial hoses were used to siphon crude oil and transmitted through numerous metal galvanized pipes to cooking pots and further stored in reservoirs for onward loading to would be buyers.

According to him, “Having walked through this thick forest, you have practically seen how the manifold and oil well head were vandalized by unscrupulous elements, they tapped into the source and buried the hoses and pipes underground, waiting for the multinationals to pump the crude, immediately the pumping starts they commence their nefarious operations through illegal local refining of crude to derive Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), DPK and other products”.

Igwebueze declared that “the fight against oil theft, vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum product is non-negotiable as the NSCDC is fully committed to its statutory mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure; this we would do relentlessly and without compromise”.

“especially with the fact that such acts causes environmental degradation, pollination and health hazard. Hence, to eradicate ‘black suite,’ the locals and all stakeholders must come to terms to say no to operation of illegal local refineries and other activities which causes more harm to the people and the environment as well.”