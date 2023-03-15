Bauchi Forum of ex-council chairmen  calls for peaceful elections  on Saturday.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The forum of former Executive Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Bauchi State has called on the people of the state

to shun violence and perpetrators of evil acts to have a peaceful election ahead of the March 18 State and Governorship Elections.

Reading the text on behalf of the former council Chairmen, former Chairman of Shira Local Government Area, Mahmud Abba Yana, made the call at a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

They also condemned the violence that has ‘characterized campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state lamenting that several lives had been lost in violent campaigns in Akuyam town of Misau Local Government Area and the governor’s hometown in Duguri, Alkaleri local government area.

Mahmud Yana, who was in the company of Illiya Habila, former Chairman of Bogoro, among others, said that the forum was concerned about violence and called for peaceful campaigns where developmental issues are emphasized rather than violence.

According to them, “the vicious acts of violence witnessed in such campaigns if not curtailed will instil fear and apprehension in the minds of the hood people of the state in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the state.”

