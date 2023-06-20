Bauchi Assembly Speaker re-elected

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, and a member representing Ningi Central Constituency was re-elected Speaker of the 10th Assembly on Tuesday.

This was at the proclamation of the assembly by the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The Clerk to the House, Barr Umar Yusuf Gital read the proclamation from the Governor before members of the 10th Assembly went into the voting of Principal officers during which Abubakar Y. Sulaiman was elected unanimously as Speaker.

Also, the lawmakers elected Jamilu Umaru Dahiru representing Bauchi Central as the new Deputy Speaker.

The member representing Jama’are Constituency, Hon Mubarak Haruna (NNPP) moved a motion nominating Suleiman as Speaker which was seconded by Hon. Auwal Hassan representing Shira Constituency.

The clerk to the Assembly, presided over the inauguration.