Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch innovation week in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun;  Honouree, project skills initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu; fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr Ganiyu Owolabi; Former Chairman (NSE) Ikeja Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; during the Opening ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management Organized by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos. on 19/6/2023 ... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair  Engr, Francis Oguamanam;  Deputy director Guardian and Counseling unit.Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board,  (LASTVEB)  Mrs. Blessing Okusanya; VC Consultant Recycling Value Chain, Ayobami Peter Okanola.

L-r…Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Engr Charles Akintola  both Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja ; Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair  Engr, Francis Oguamanam;  Honouree, project skills Initiative Engr  Idiat Amusu; immediate past  Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola;  fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr Ganiyu Owolabi.

L-r… Chairman, Collaboration and Innovation Committee, Engr Olubowale Rotimi; immediate past  Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Deputy Director Guardian and Counseling Unit.Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board,  (LASTVEB)  Mrs. Blessing Okusanya; Former Chairman (NSE) Ikeja Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; VC Consultant Recycling Value Chain, Ayobami Peter Okanola; General Secretary (NSE) Ikeja  Engr Adegboyega Adeleye.

Cross section of the participating students, during the Opening ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management Organized by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos. on 19/6/2023…  PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

