Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch innovation week in Lagos

L-r… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair Engr, Francis Oguamanam; Deputy director Guardian and Counseling unit.Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, (LASTVEB) Mrs. Blessing Okusanya; VC Consultant Recycling Value Chain, Ayobami Peter Okanola.



L-r…Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Engr Charles Akintola both Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja ; Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Honouree Innovation & Creativity fair Engr, Francis Oguamanam; Honouree, project skills Initiative Engr Idiat Amusu; immediate past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Ganiyu Owolabi.

L-r… Chairman, Collaboration and Innovation Committee, Engr Olubowale Rotimi; immediate past Chairman (NSE) Ikeja. Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch. Engr Femi John Adedotun; Deputy Director Guardian and Counseling Unit.Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, (LASTVEB) Mrs. Blessing Okusanya; Former Chairman (NSE) Ikeja Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; VC Consultant Recycling Value Chain, Ayobami Peter Okanola; General Secretary (NSE) Ikeja Engr Adegboyega Adeleye.

Cross section of the participating students, during the Opening ceremony of innovation week on transforming waste into wealth advancing the 7Rs of Sustainable waste management Organized by (NSE) Ikeja branch held in Lagos. on 19/6/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng