Bauchi Assembly returns Suleiman, Dahiru as Speaker, Deputy

SELYA YANARP, Bauchi

Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Wednesday unanimously re-elected Abubakar Suleiman and Jamilu Umaru Dahiru as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

Their re-election after their sack previously by separate Court of Appeal judgments followed the voluntary resignations of the immediate past Speaker and his Deputy, Babayo Akuyam and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Spokesman of the Assembly, Musa Nakwada who confirmed the development, said the House followed laid down procedure in re-electing Suleiman and Dahiru due to the trust members have in their leadership.

He said the resignation of the immediate past leadership of the House paved the way for members of the House to elect the returning lawmakers to fill the vacuum.

It would be recalled that a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had in November 2023, sacked Suleiman representing Bingo Central Constituency and Dahiru, the lawmaker representing Bauchi Constituency following an appeal on the outcomes of the judgment of Bauchi State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal by their opponents.