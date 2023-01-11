Bandits kill 7 NSCDC officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tueday confirmed that seven of its personnel were killed in an ambush at the Kuriga mining site in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Those killed also included police, and military personnel, as well as vigilantes, in Birnin Gwari.

Mr. Olusola Odumosu, Director of Public Relations for the NSCDC, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Specifically, he stated that five other operatives from a sister security agency and a local vigilance group were also killed in the attack.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Mines personnel were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

Part of the statement read: “Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:00 hours, a tragic incident occurred at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State. “After the attack, the bandits stole the riffles of the slain agents, and the bodies of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital in Kaduna.

“The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, described the tragic event as a significant loss for the Corps, the families of the deceased, and the nation.

“He extends his condolences to the deceased’s family and friends and prays that God grants them the fortitude to endure their irreplaceable loss.

“In memory of the slain personnel, the CG has ordered that the Corps’ flag be flown at half-mast and that a national prayer involving Christians and Muslims be organised at the Corps National headquarters in Abuja to pray for God’s protection for all officers and men of the Corps in the new year and to prevent a repeat of such a terrible incident.”