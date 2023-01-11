Nigeria Is Ailing, Failing, We Must Be Intentional In Choosing Who To Govern Come 2023-Prophet El-Buba

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

The Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) and Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN) Convener, Prophet Isa El-Buba has expressed worry that the country is seriously ailing and failing in all facets of life due to bad governance.

El-Buba who addressed Journalists Tuesday in Jos the State capital, about the “State of the Nation” opines that today in Nigeria, everyone agrees, is ailing and failing, its long list of ailments are enough to make the heart skip.

In his words, “unemployment stands at 33 per cent. Annual inflation has risen to 21 per cent, with a chronic lack of foreign exchange and hundreds of millions of barrels of oil- which is the country’s main export, lost last year to theft and inefficiency.

Some 92 million Nigerians now live in acute poverty, according to the World Bank, and hundreds leave every day for greener pastures. Flooding in the outgone year has devastated 33 states in Nigeria, killing about 700 persons by some counts, displacing about 1.5m, and affecting 2.5million people. Already, 5.1 million more Nigerians might have become poor in 2022, according to a report by the World Bank.

” The flooding will throw millions more into poverty and increase public health crisis. The Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, (NBS) reports a high Multidimensional Poverty Index of 0.663, with about 63%, that is, 133million of the estimated 200m Nigerians, multidimensionally poor”, the clergy stated.

Prophet El-Buba believed despite the existing realities before Nigeria, the country is not beyond redemption, noting that “It is now Operation Save Nigeria with good governance. Let no political party affiliation stand in the way. Let no ethnic or religious sentiments stand in the way.”

He said the reason why he support the candidature of Labour Party presidential standard bearer Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti is because they possess requisite qualifications of actualizing a new Nigeria.

According to him, “With the Presidential elections in about 40 days, We have a clear choice of the candidate with the sincerity of purpose and clarity of vision to serve Nigeria with love, strength and faith as well as go ahead to implement public policy that will birth a renewed nation, a truly better, brighter and greater Nigeria bound in freedom, prosperity, peace and unity in the candidacy of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, of the Labour Party.