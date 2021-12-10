Ayegbusi, Adeoye target Rainoil tennis jackpot

Female tennis players, Anu Ayegbusi and Racheal Adeoye have expressed their readiness to emerge winners of the ongoing Rainoil Tennis Open currently taking place at the Clay Court of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ayegbusi, who overcame a 4-1 scare in the first set to level up and eventually defeated her opponent, Okhinaye Destiny by two straight sets of 6-2, 6-4 and Racheal Adeoye who outplayed a determined Jumai Mohammed 6-3, 6-7 told our correspondent shortly after their encounters that they’re ready to give other opponents a run for their money as they target to win the N500,000 prize money at stake in the week-long tournament.

“We’re ready for this event and have trained hard for it. What you see us display here today is part of our efforts to win the title and we shall keep on fighting till the end’ began the two in separate interviews.

” Personally, we trained hard for this event and that’s why you saw us displaying good play. Although playing on clay is a bit difficult especially for those of us who’re used to playing on hard court but we’re not going to disappoint our fans who are always there for us’, they stated.

While reminded that they still have the likes of Mary Love Edwards to contend with, they explained that in tennis, hard work, focus, determination and luck plays a big role; saying they are not afraid of any opponent at this stage of the competition.

” It’s true that the top seeds such as Mary Love Edwards are hard nuts to crack but we believe we are not going to be intimidated because in the game of tennis, hard work, determination, focus and good luck plays a very important role and we believe we have that going for us”, they stressed.

Meanwhile, the Doubles event will serve off today (Friday) at the same venue after the successful completion of the singles event. A total of 32 male and 16 female players will be competing for honours in the Doubles event which promises to be as exciting as the singles which has been attracting a lot of tennis enthusiasts since it served off last week.