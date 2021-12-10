Champion Newspapers Limited
Police Recovers Eze  Nwaigwe’s Toyota High Lander Jeep taken away by his abductors 

By Editor
  Victor  Duruamaku Owerri
The police in Owerri Imo State, .Thursday, recoverd  the Toyota High Lander Jeep belonging the traditional rulers of Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise local Government Area of the state, HRH Eze Demian Nwaigwe
CSP, Micheal Abattam, the Imo State Police  Command spokesman confirmed  this to our Correspondent in Owerri Thursday afternoon
According to him, the command relieved  information  about the traditional ruler’s abduction and immediately swung into action a move which he said led to the recovery of the vehicle
However, he said that the state Commissioner of Police Mr Rabiu Huseini, on getting the information, ordered  full scale investigation into the incident and vowed that the abductors would be apprehended and treated according to the law
Abattam said that the police boss has assured that the Royal father will be rescued in no distance time
It would recalled that gun men suspected to be  abductors said to be numbering over ten,(10), in the wee hours of Thursday  stormed the palace of the traditional ruler and abducted him, making away with his Highlander Toyota Jeep
Meanwhile members of the Mbutu community have been thrown into serious confusion and agony following the abduction of their Royal Father
Some of the members of the community who did not want to be mentioned had called on the state Governor Hope Uzidimma and the commissioner of Police in the state  to do the needful to secure  the release of their traditional ruler
