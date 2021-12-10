Police Recovers Eze  Nwaigwe’s Toyota High Lander Jeep taken away by his abductors 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The police in Owerri Imo State, .Thursday, recoverd the Toyota High Lander Jeep belonging the traditional rulers of Mbutu community in Aboh Mbaise local Government Area of the state, HRH Eze Demian Nwaigwe

CSP, Micheal Abattam, the Imo State Police Command spokesman confirmed this to our Correspondent in Owerri Thursday afternoon

According to him, the command relieved information about the traditional ruler’s abduction and immediately swung into action a move which he said led to the recovery of the vehicle

However, he said that the state Commissioner of Police Mr Rabiu Huseini, on getting the information, ordered full scale investigation into the incident and vowed that the abductors would be apprehended and treated according to the law

Abattam said that the police boss has assured that the Royal father will be rescued in no distance time

It would recalled that gun men suspected to be abductors said to be numbering over ten,(10), in the wee hours of Thursday stormed the palace of the traditional ruler and abducted him, making away with his Highlander Toyota Jeep

Meanwhile members of the Mbutu community have been thrown into serious confusion and agony following the abduction of their Royal Father

Some of the members of the community who did not want to be mentioned had called on the state Governor Hope Uzidimma and the commissioner of Police in the state to do the needful to secure the release of their traditional ruler