Axxela Gets Recertification for ISO Integrated Management System (IMS)

Axxela Limited, the pioneer private sector natural gas distribution and power development company, proudly announces the successful recertification of its Integrated Management System (IMS) comprising ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 for Portfolio Development of Gas and Power Projects by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The IMS recertification reaffirms Axxela’s adherence to global best standards in managing its operations across the entire value chain. By integrating quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety into a unified system, Axxela continues to demonstrate its dedication to continuous improvement in the areas of environmental, social and governance practices.

Speaking on the achievement, Axxela’s Chief Operating Officer, Kehinde Alabi, remarked, “Obtaining a recertification of our Integrated Management System (IMS) following a comprehensive audit carried out by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is a testament to our relentless pursuit of operational excellence and commitment to building a world-class organisation, setting the pace for others within our sector.

“At Axxela, we have effectively integrated quality, environmental and occupational health and safety management systems into various parts of our operations. Over the years, we have successfully continued to leverage and build on these ESG focused principles to enhance our operational efficiency while delivering innovative energy solutions to our customers,” he added.

According to John Okoro, Head of EHSQ at Axxela, ‘’The successful outcome of this recertification audit is a further affirmation of the sheer dedication of Axxela’s executive leadership to operational integrity, robust management systems, proactive risk mitigation and compliance approach’’.

The IMS recertification process involved SON auditors’ comprehensive audit of Axxela’s management systems, policies, procedures, and practices. The recertification process was also witnessed by “International Accreditation Service”, the recognised management systems accreditation body.

Axxela is the first company in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to achieve a trifecta Integrated Management System certification of ISO 9001:2015; ISO 14001: 2015; ISO 45001:2018. The IMS recertification aligns with the company’s broader strategic objectives of driving sustainable growth, fostering stakeholder trust, and contributing to Nigeria’s energy transition agenda. As a responsible corporate citizen, Axxela remains committed to delivering efficient and cleaner energy solutions, thereby bolstering economic advancement and environmental sustainability.

Axxela Limited is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions and captive power generation in Nigeria, a company co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 360km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.