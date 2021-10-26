Awka: Andy Uba decries poor state of infrastructure  

.Blames previous govts for abandoning its master plan

Leading gubernatorial hopeful and All Progressives Congress, APC candidate in the forthcoming Anambra election, Senator Andy Uba has decried the deplorable state of infrastructure across Awka Municipal, contending that “Awka has been robbed of its glory by previous administrations in the state.”

He stated that none of the previous administrations paid any meaningful attention to the development of the capital city and the satellite towns around it.

Speaking while on a campaign tour of Awka North and Awka South Local Government Areas of the state, Uba promised to ensure a faithful return to the Awka master plan.

He spoke at the Central School, Ebenebe, and the Township Stadium, Awka.

“It is sad to note that more than 30 years after the creation of our dear state, our capital city is not reflective of who we are as ndi Anambra.

“Although we are nationally, and internationally regarded as an educationally advantaged state, with innovative and industrious citizens to boot, the neglect of our capital city of Awka, especially by the outgoing Governor Willy Obiano administration, remains a poor reflection of who we really are.

“Besides the last minute attempt by the APGA government to hoodwink our people with an Airport project, Governor Obiano in seven years did not construct, reconstruct, or rehabilitate any road in the capital city.

“Yet, Awka by reason of its status as capital of Anambra state, remains our common heritage and so deserves close attention year in, year out.

“But because of the Governor Obiano administration’s refusal to develop Awka Municipal, infrastructure in the state capital has collapsed, leaving residents spending endless manhours on avoidable traffic congestions.

“As your Governor, I will make Awka a focal point of my administration. And in doing so, we shall develop the satellite communities as a strategic plan to decongest Awka town and make it really liveable.”

Earlier, the APGA Chairman, Awka North LGA, Uzoma Mbonu, announced his defection, alongside 10 ward chairmen and other members of their executive, to the APC.

Party stalwarts who accompanied Senator Uba on the campaign trail included former Minister of Transportation, Chief John Emeka, former House of Representatives member and gubernatorial aspirant in the PDP, Hon. Chuma Nzeribe, Hon. Chukwuemeke Nwogbo, Chiefs Amobi Nwokafor and Uzoma Igbonwa, as well as the Director General of the Campaign, Sir Paul Chukwuma, amongst others.