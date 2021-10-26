Buhari, Okowa greet Chief Dokpesi @ 70

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with media entrepreneur, business mogul and politician, High Chief (Dr) Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi as he celebrates his 70th birthday October 25, 2021.

The President salutes the extra ordinary courage displayed by the communications guru in launching into an uncertain territory, blazing the trail in private media broadcasting and in the process, creating jobs and opportunities for Nigerians, a feat that others have since followed.

President Buhari joins the family, friends and the media industry in celebrating the founder of DAAR Communications, owner of AIT/Raypower broadcasting stations, urging him to continue to use his platforms for the enlightenment of Nigerians as well as forging unity and cohesion in the country.

He prays that Almighty God will bless him with good health and longer life in the service of humanity.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Monday, congratulated media mogul and founder of Daar Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on his 70th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said Dokpesi’s pioneering role in Nigeria’s broadcast industry was inspiring and worthy of commendations.

He described the septuagenarian as an outstanding patriot, a detrabilised Nigerian, a shinning statesman and exceptional entrepreneur who had inspired others to succeed in many endeavours.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a great patriot and statesman, the indomitable High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary.

“High Chief Dokpesi remains the doyen of private broadcast media in Nigeria, with his founding of RayPower Radio in 1994 and Africa Independent Television, AIT, in 1996.

“For us in Delta, we will continue to identify with your laudable commitment to the defence of our democracy and national cohesion even as you have used your medium to promote rule of law and fundamental rights of citizens.

“I join your family, staff of your media outfits, political associates and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this auspicious occasion.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and sound mind to remain in service to our nation and humanity,” Okowa stated.