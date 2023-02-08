Atiku pledges to exploit petroleum in Bauchi, receives Kwankwasiya defectors

SELYAYARNAP, Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised residents of Bauchi State that he will exploit the petroleum deposits discovered between the state and Gombe State for the benefit of the people if elected as president in the February 25, 2023 election.

Atiku said this while speaking to party supporters at the Tafawa Balewa Township Staduim in Bauchi at the PDP presidential campaign rally on Tuesday.

The former vice president also stated that he would set aside $10 billion dollars for youths and women to set up small scale businesses.

He said, “I have also pledged that the petroleum that has been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited to the benefit of the people. I have also pledged to set aside $10 billion for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.”

The PDP flag bearer appreciated the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for constructing roads, schools, hospitals, among others.

Speaking to supporters, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, said the PDP was the medicine the people needed that would cure their hunger .

He further remarked: “Today, everybody who ran away is coming back. We have just received everybody from the Kwankwasiya, I don’t need to come to Bauchi and campaign.”

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, stated that the PDP presidential candidate had the capacity to develop the country, because of his resourcefulness and knowledge.

He said, “Here is a man who has the capacity to turn things around. A man who has the knowledge; very resourceful. The man who has the empathy to do things right. The man who can assemble the right team to put this economy in place.

He added, “I can assure you that with Atiku Abubakar, you will not buy fuel again for N400 a litre. With Atiku Abubakar, you will not trek again. With Atiku Abubakar, schools will not close. With Atiku Abubakar, our tertiary health institutions will no longer be consulting clinics. Everything will start to shift back to perfection.”