More hardship for consumers as IPMAN orders members to shut all filling stations nationwide

There are reports that oil marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have directed its members to suspend all operations across the country.

IPMAN appears to be making good on its earlier threat to consider shutting down filling stations this week if the Federal Government goes ahead to enforce the N195 per litre price for petrol.

This was made known in a statement signed by the IPMAN Chairman, Mohammed Kuluwa, who said that marketers were also ordered to suspend the payment of ordering products from the source until further notice.

The association in the statement said, ‘’The decision followed the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lost and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price on our side”.

‘’You are all hereby directed to suspend selling at all filling stations and also suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.’’

For the record

IPMAN had a few days ago told its members to consider shutting down filling stations this week to help them avoid possible sanctions for selling above N195 per litre.

The advice followed a resolution reached last week by NNPC Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), IPMAN, security agencies and downstream regulatory agencies to fix pump price at N195 per litre.

The IPMAN Public Relations Officer of Ibadan Depot branch, Mojeed Adesope, was quoted to have said, “The top management of NNPC, other relevant authorities in the downstream sector of the economy, as well as all the security agents in the country, met on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to begin the enforcement of pump price of PMS at N195/litre at all the filling stations across the country with immediate effect.

“Towards that end, enforcement will commence effective from Monday, February 6, 2023, to enable you to dispose of all your remaining stock on or before the enforcement date.

“Members are hereby implored not to purchase products that they would not be able to dispense at N195/litre. The above information should be given wider spread/circulation in order not to get any member caught unawares. You are strongly advised to heed this information