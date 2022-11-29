Atiku only option for secure, prosperous Nigeria– Ex Bauchi Gov Mu’azu

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

The former governor of Bauchi State and National chairman of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the only presidential candidate if elected in 2023 that can secured and prosper Nigeria compare to other candidates.

Mu’azu acknowledged that Atiku Abubakar having served as vice president he possess a unique and requisite experience to govern the country as he is physically and mentally sound.

The PDP chieftain gave the hint Monday in Jos, Plateau state capital during the official inauguration ceremony of the North Central Zonal EXCO/State Coordinators and commissioning of the zonal Secretariat of one of the Atiku/Okowa campaign support group named “project 60:23 for Atiku/Okowa.”

He said, ” if we want a united and prosperous Nigeria…. then Atiku is the only option because he is a detribalised Nigerian.”

The National coordinator, project 60:23 for Atiku/Okowa and PDP governorship aspirant, Hon. Kefas Ropshik said, they want to unite Nigeria regardless of religion or ethnicity and that is why they are working round the clock to ensure the leadership of Nigeria come 2023 election right from the presidency down to state Assembly to be occupied by PDP.

Ropshik who became second during primary revealed that, project 60:23 is the National project that intend to deliver Atiku/Okowa and all other candidates.

In his words, ” by implication project 60:23 means deliver 60 votes for Atiku/Okowa in each of over one hundred and eighty thousand polling units across the Federation come 2023 presidential election and Governorship, Senators, House of Representatives and State Assembly positions. We are expecting 21 million votes.

“Amongst all the candidates Atiku is the most qualified because he is a businessman, and as a businessman who have a target.

“About 70% to 80% of country economy is driving by private sector which is the priority of Atiku if he emerged president in 2023.

“No matter how comfortable you are, if the people around you are not, you’re not a comfortable person.

“APC Government have already plunge Nigeria into psychological trauma therefore, let come out en-masse to rally support for PDP as the only alternative”.

Chairman of PDP Plateau state chapter, Hon. Chris Hassan described the conception of project 60:23 for Atiku/ Okowa as a well thought initiative that is achievable.

Hassan said he adopted project 60:23 as part of their campaign support group, noting that, the state party have decided to collapsed over 2,590 support groups for Atiku Abubakar/Caleb Mutfwang into one single entity to achieve 5/5 in 2023.

He charged North Central Zonal coordinators and other support groups to continue working assiduously in polling units and wards to canvass votes

for the party, saying Nigerians are waiting for PDP!