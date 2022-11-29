Ebonyi Govt to borrow N4 billion to construct  500 Housing Units

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki) The Ebonyi State Executive Council has granted approval to borrow a whooping sum of N4 billion for the construction of 500 Housing Units in the State. The State Commissioner For Information/Orientation Barrister Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure in abakaliki the State capital on Monday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

According to him, ‘EXco received a memo from the State Ministry of Trade and Investment requesting approval of Exco and the State House of Assembly to borrow the sum of N4 billion, to build 500 affordable housing units .

He said that the housing units will be located close to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

He said, “The State Government had developed several estates including Camp David estate, Ugwuachara estate, Park estate, Salt City estate among others to cater for housing needs of the inhabitants of the State.”

The Information boss emphasized that the essence of the housing project, was to ensure that the staff of the University and the Teaching hospital are living close to the institution to discharge their duties at all times.

” Exco considered the memo and approved same for onwards transmission to the House of Assembly for their necessary Legislative action”

Commissioner Orji said that the Executive Council received a request from the Ministry of Trade and Investment for approval to replace BESDA locations for solar powered boreholes and other public facilities.

“EXco considered the report and approved that the Effium and Isinkwo boreholes be converted to multiple boreholes and sited in all schools along the major roads which must be under regular security surveillance”

On the suspended traditional ruler of Isinkwo Ukawu in Onicha local Government Area of the State, Barrister Orji said that Exco resolved to lift the suspension of the Traditional Ruler of Isinkwo Ukawu effective 26th day of November, 2022.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Report of verification of Ebonyi State Pensioners, Barrister Orji said that the Executive Council considered a report on the State Committee set up to verify the entitlement to pensions and gratuities in the State.