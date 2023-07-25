Atiku escapes Boko Haram attack as Police arrest 4 suspects in Yola

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Atiku Abubakar Media Office has disclosed that vigilant police personnel on Sunday night foiled a planned attack on the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, arresting four suspects in the process.

The media team said that the incident happened at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 when a man seeking to confirm the residence of Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the house.

The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

According to a statement from the media office, “Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed and a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

The suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola, Adamawa State.

All the four suspects have been handed over to military authorities, the statement said.

The statement commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation and further appealed that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief to ensure tight security for the politician and his family.