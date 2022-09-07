ASUU strike: FG to Review ‘No Work, No Pay’ decision, sets up committee

The Federal Government says it has set up a tactical committee to review its ‘no work, no pay’ stance against striking members of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities.

This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, following the outcome of a meeting by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, with Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of universities.

The meeting was part of efforts to resolve the seven-month industrial action by lecturers of public universities.

He said the committee is to also look into issues of increase in the salaries of the university lecturers and come up with workable solutions.

