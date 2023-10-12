Champion Newspapers Limited
Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, marks Int’l Day of Girl Child

L-r...National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )  Engr  Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun;  Dr Olubukola Rosanwo; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr.  Atinuke  Owolabi ; Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona; Mr Nitesh Tank ;Comrade Solola Olakunle; Assistant General Secretary (APWEN)  Engr Suwebat Abubakar; during the (APWEN) Lagos Chapter , marks International Day of the Girl Child ,held in Lagos on 11/10/2023.
L-r … Engr Modupe Akinyele; Engr Oluwashino Adebayo; Guest Speaker ,Engr Lola Adeyemo; Mrs Jackson Motunrayo; National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr Olufunmilade   Akingbagbohun;  Dr Olubukola Rosanwo and Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi.

Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi, going through the works of the girls during the STEM workshop.

Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria,  APWEN)  Lagos State Chapter, Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi, checking the Works of the girls.

Chairman ,  Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter,  (APWEN)   Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi;  middle , with their members poses with the girls , during the (APWEN) Lagos Chapter , Marks International Day of the Girl Child ,held in Lagos.

Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter,  (APWEN)   Engr  Atinuke  Owolabi;  middle. with their members poses with the girls , during the (APWEN) Lagos Chapter ,marks International Day of the Girl Child ,held in Lagos on 11/10/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

