AFCON 2023: Nigeria draw hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A with hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw took place on Thursday night in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, where the competition will be hosted.

Nigeria finished top of its group with 15 points, scoring 22 goals, including a 16-0 win on aggregate against Sao Tome and Principe.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the competition at the last edition in Cameroon after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2013 and will look to win its fourth after recording success at the 1980 and 1994 editions.

