Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Association of Nigeria University Chaplains, 25th years anniversary Press Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Board of Trust Association of Nigeria University Chaplains, (ANUC) Rev (Dr) Azuka Ogbolumani; Past President (ANUC) Pastor Tokunbo Salami; General Secretary Rev Dr. Emmanuel Joseph; National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru, during the Press Conference by Association of Nigeria University Chaplains 25th anniversary held at the university of Lagos .on 18/4/2023...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru, exchanging greetings with Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) University of Lagos, Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa.

L-r …General Secretary Rev Dr. Emmanuel Joseph; National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru; Vice President, Professor Felix Ilesanmi and immediate past President (ANUC) Rev. Dr. Iniobong Udoh.

L-r…National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru; Vice President, Professor Felix Ilesanmi; immediate past President (ANUC) Rev. Dr. Iniobong Udoh.

L-r…Past President (ANUC) Pastor Tokunbo Salami; General Secretary Rev Dr. Emmanuel Joseph; National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru.

L-r… South Coordinator (ANUC) Rev Cannon Dr. Paul Akunne and his wife Dr (Mrs) Bara Akunne.

L-r… North Central Coordinator Bishop Olukayode Ajibade; 1st Vice President Pastor Patrick Ozoalor ; (ANUC) Assistant General Secretary Revd Michael Olufemi during the Press Conference by Association of Nigeria University Chaplains 25th anniversary held at the University of Lagos on 18/4/2023… PHOTO:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9193 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 20, 2023

Service of Songs in honour of the late wife of Dr. Orji Uzor…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 19, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 18 2023

1 of 299