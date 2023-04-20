Association of Nigeria University Chaplains, 25th years anniversary Press Conference held in Lagos

L-r…National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru, exchanging greetings with Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service) University of Lagos, Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa.

L-r …General Secretary Rev Dr. Emmanuel Joseph; National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru; Vice President, Professor Felix Ilesanmi and immediate past President (ANUC) Rev. Dr. Iniobong Udoh.

L-r…National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru; Vice President, Professor Felix Ilesanmi; immediate past President (ANUC) Rev. Dr. Iniobong Udoh.

L-r…Past President (ANUC) Pastor Tokunbo Salami; General Secretary Rev Dr. Emmanuel Joseph; National President (ANUC) Rev Prof Ishmael Ogboru.

L-r… South Coordinator (ANUC) Rev Cannon Dr. Paul Akunne and his wife Dr (Mrs) Bara Akunne.

L-r… North Central Coordinator Bishop Olukayode Ajibade; 1st Vice President Pastor Patrick Ozoalor ; (ANUC) Assistant General Secretary Revd Michael Olufemi during the Press Conference by Association of Nigeria University Chaplains 25th anniversary held at the University of Lagos on 18/4/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

