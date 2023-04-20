Humanizing Energy not a Project but a Mindset – PCTS Chairman

The chairman, Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Tayo Akinkunmi, has called on stakeholders of the energy sector to adopt environmental-friendly processes in their quest towards actualizing energy sustainability.

He emphasized that humanizing energy is not a project but a mindset that takes into cognizance, the fact that though humans need energy, the process of making the energy available and of consuming it has an impact on the environment we live in. Adding that, this also recognizes that societies have to leverage their natural resources as a means of eliminating poverty. It is therefore a paradigm shift that demands accountability and balance in our energy systems.

Akinkunmi who made the call while speaking at the Emerging Leaders Forum on the Future of Energy at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, reiterated the role of technology in solving the energy trilemma of getting a balance between Energy Security, Affordability and Sustainability and its impact on everyday life.

“The human race has always looked towards technology to surmount challenges and the energy industry has had a significant share of such advancement. In order to make energy reliably available, the industry needs to continue to leverage on advancements to diversify and improve energy sources; improve storage technologies; and improve off-grid solutions for stranded communities,” he stated.

The advocacy group’s chief noted further that by deploying technologies such as vendor-led solutions of member companies of PCTS, would significantly improve energy projects and cut down delivery time, essentially ensuring energy is available to consumers.

On sustainability, Mr Akinkunmi stated that, “member companies of PCTS have solutions that are geared towards helping their stakeholders reduce emissions associated with operations and capturing emission for storage or re-purposing.”

PCTS, inaugurated in July 2008, is a private industry group comprising major services and technology providers in the oil and gas Industry which came together to pool resources and make meaningful contributions, not only to the energy industry, but also the nation at large. Its member companies are technology-based companies who remain committed to being the arrowhead in resolving the challenges of the energy industry.

The Chamber, as the representative organ of the business community, is a leading voice of the organised private sector in Nigeria. It maintains regular consultations on policies and issues affecting business and the economy.