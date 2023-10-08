Champion Newspapers Limited
Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, Annual int’l Strategic Conference held in Lagos

L-r ...(Representative of the keynote Speaker  Mrs Audrey Ezigbo),  Mr Godwin Okoduwa; General Manager – Government, Joint Venture and External Relations.Adesola Adebawo; Deputy General Manager, Corporate Business & Relations at  FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, Anita Edo-Osagie; Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria  (NAEC) Olu  Phillips; President  Nigerian Gas  Association.  Akachukwu Nwokedi; Executive Chairman of AA Holding, Austin Avuru, during the   (NAEC) Annual international Strategic Conference on Nigeria’s Energy Transition; Enhancing Investment Opportunities  & Gas on  Addressing Challenges in the Oil and Gas Sector, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 5/10/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI .
L-r… MOMAN  Executive Secretary, Moderator, Clement  Isong; MD/CEO 11 Plc, Tunji Oyebanji; National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas(WEOG) Dr. Oladunni Owo; General Manager of Asiko Energy Holdings Limited,  Busayo Fabunmi; Chief Strategy Officer Axxela, Bolaji Osunsanya; Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics, Dr. Jude Nwaulune. Pose for pictures after the second panel Session.

L-r… Speaker, MD/CEO 11Plc, Tunji Oyebanji; received a Plague from   Former Chairman Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC)  Olusola Bello.

L-r …Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics, Dr. Jude Nwaulune; received a Plague from   Former Chairman Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC)  Olusola Bello.

L-r …National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas(WEOG) Dr. Oladunni Owo; received a Plague from   Former Chairman Association of Energy Correspondent of Nigeria (NAEC)  Olusola Bello.

L-r… National President, Women in Energy, Oil and Gas(WEOG) Dr. Oladunni Owo; Vice Chairman (NAEC) and Editor of Daily Champion Newspapers Mr. Ugo Amadi; Business Development and Relations Officer at Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, · George  Aniagwu and  Energy Reporter at THISDAY Newspaper Ltd, Peter Uzoho.

L-r …General Manager of Asiko Energy Holdings Limited,  Busayo Fabunmi; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited. (NDPHC)  Chinedu Ugbo; Executive Secretary Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) Dr Joy Ogaji.

L-r …Moderator, Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief at The Oracle Newspapers & Energy Analyst, Sopuruchi  Onwuka; Executive Secretary Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) Dr Joy Ogaji; Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria  (NAEC) Olu  Phillips; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited. (NDPHC)  Chinedu Ugbo; Former Chairman (NAEC).Emeka Ugwuanyi.

L-r… NAEC EXCO, Secretary. John Meze; Financial Secretary, Ben Ndubuwa; Vice Chairman, Ugo Amadi; PRO, Opeolowa Akintayo; Chairman, Olu Phillips and Treasurer, Mohammed Shosanya.

Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria  (NAEC) Olu  Phillips (sitting middle)  with other members, during the   (NAEC) Annual international Strategic Conference on Nigeria’s Energy Transition; Enhancing Investment Opportunities  & Gas on  Addressing Challenges in the Oil and Gas Sector, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 5/10/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

