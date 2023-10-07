We Responded To Police Inquiry On Mohbad Since September 28 – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has responded to an inquiry by the Lagos State Police Command on social media allegations bordering on the alleged arrest and detention of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

During a press conference on its investigation of the death of Mohbad in Lagos on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, stated that they are still awaiting reports on the autopsy conducted on the remains of the late singer as well as “official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience in the agency’s office sometime in October 2022.”

Reacting to the police commissioner’s remarks in a statement on Saturday, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the agency’s response to the police inquiry on Mohbad was sent and received by the police on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

He added that the response was sent by flight to Lagos to show the seriousness with which the Agency treated the issue.

A summary of the response to the police reproduced in the statement read: “We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after. The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.”

The agency also attached a copy of the acknowledged letter to the statement