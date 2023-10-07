ASR Africa Commence Construction of N2.5bn Oncology Centre In Ilorin with a groundbreaking ceremony

The groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-the-art 2.5 Billion Naira Oncology Centre which will provide services for the entire West African region took place today in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. The health facility is one of many tertiary-level health interventions of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) under its Tertiary Health Systems Support Grant scheme. As a leading philanthropic organization committed to delivering sustainable impact in health, education, and social development across the continent of Africa, ASR Africa donated 10 billion Naira in grants of 2.5 billion Naira each to 4 States as part of the scheme.

Kwara State became one of the recipient states in the federation after the State, through its Executive Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, presented the model for the largest Oncology Research, Diagnostic, and Treatment Centre in Nigeria. The project under the direct supervision of ASR Africa and in partnership with the Kwara Statement Government, will be equipped with the most modern technology in oncology diagnostics and treatment of patients, thereby providing Nigerians and foreign patients with world-class oncology services to facilitate early detection and affordable treatment for all types of cancers.

In his statement, the Executive Governor of Kwara State expressed his delight at the take-off of the project. He said: “I commend ASR Africa, under the chairmanship of Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the take-off of the 2.5 Billion Naira oncology centre that the groundbreaking is being done today. We cannot thank him enough for the huge CSR gesture, in addition to other projects he supports through ASR Africa, in Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. We will continue to build on this strategic partnership with ASR Africa to ensure that this project is delivered to the benefit of mankind.”

The oncology centre, when completed, will once again put Nigeria on the world map as a destination for quality and affordable cancer diagnostics and treatment in the West Africa sub-region.

Dr. Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa in response to the groundbreaking ceremony said: “I want to thank the Kwara State Governor, his excellency, Abdulrahman Abdurazaq, for being a visionary and personally steering this project that will impact the lives of many beyond the shores of Nigeria. I also want to assure the Governor and those present that this project will be completed in record time because we know its importance to the State, Nigeria, and the West African sub-region. The chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is passionate about strengthening public access to quality healthcare services, and making this happen for cancer treatment in Nigeria through this project is high on his priority list.”

Kwara State is also a beneficiary of the ASR Africa 1 Billion Naira tertiary education grant for the ongoing construction of the 3,000-seater amphitheater at the University of Ilorin. Other states that have enjoyed similar grants include Ogun State, Lagos State, Akwa Ibom State, Sokoto State, amongst others.

Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, and innovative solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa. ASR Africa partners with Governments and organizations to create sustainable solutions that improve lives and build a brighter future for the continent.