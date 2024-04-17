Assets recovery: We are not witch-hunting anybody – Osun govt

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has revealed that the Task Force set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke on Assets Recovery is not aimed at witch-hunting the officials of the immediate past administration but to allow the rule of law and due process.

Speaking at the a press conference held at the State Executive lounge, Abere, Osun State, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, noted that the most important thing to the government is to recover any properties illegally carted away, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to other administrations that are coming on board.

Igbalaye held that that Task Force will do everything within the ambit of law to recover the assets, stressing that Governor Adeleke inaugurated members of the Task Force with that goal of recovering government assets that were illegally carted away by the officials of the immediate past administration.

He said, “What is germane to the government is to recover any properties illegally carted away, so as to serve as a deterrent to other administrations that are coming on board.

“Whatever the method used to recover this assets will be within the rule of law, Our Governor is a man of due process and a man of rule of law. We have to do everything within the armpit of law for us to recover the assets.

“We are almost done with the number of vehicles carted away and we are still expecting local government reports before the end of this week.

“We are not here to witchhunt anybody but what we are here for is to recover government assets and vehicles.”