Wike warns against negotiation of contracts, inaugurates STDD Coordinator

Favour Ishember , Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capitjal Territory, Nyesom Wike, has

warned against the negotiation of contracts, as he charges the newly

inaugurated Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development , Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, to ensure the cleanliness of area councils

Wike gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the STDD Coordinator, in which Justice C.O Agashieze administered the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance, at the conference room of the Minister, at his Area 11 office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Minister stated that most people were often carried away by the appointment and failed to settle down to their assignments and urged the newly appointed Coordinator, to see the appointment as being found worthy to contribute to national development under President Bola Tinubu.

“Most appointees are always carried away by the fact that they have been appointed, and so for them to settle down becomes a problem. See it as that Mr President finds you worthy to contribute at this point in time, to national development, particularly as regards the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

For this government, our priority is to make sure that all the satellite towns get the impact of government. It is your business to coordinate and liaise and brief me, the word emphasis, and brief me as the Minister.

So many people are looking for this opportunity, so many people lobbied. In fact, at a time, I began to ask, ‘What is in the Department of Satellite Towns, what do they do, that people were lobbying, please make me coordinator, I need to understand’? I did not know that they have a lot of roads, you know, where it concerns contracts and things like that. So, that I came to know.

Mine is to do your work. If you do your work, everybody will see that you are doing your work. I don’t like praise singers. I do not like praise singers; your action will speak for itself. So now that FCT is seriously involved in the satellite towns, make sure that things are done very well”, he said.

Wike also congratulated the new appointee and urged him to ensure the cleanliness of the satellite towns, in other to prevent floods, noting that he would not sanction payments if the Area Councils were not kept clean.