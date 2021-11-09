Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries, Annual District Thanksgiving held in Lagos

L-r…President Lagos Mainland Women’s Ministries Barrister (Mrs.) Joy Ezeigbo, Mrs. Martha Ali Izang (guest), , Lagos Mainland district Coordinator (WM) Assemblies of God Nigeria pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie ,during the Annual thanksgiving theme’ High Praise ‘ held at Assemblies of God church 111 clegg street surulere Lagos on 6/11/2021.

Cross Section of the choristers singing melody to the Lord .

L-r …Mrs. Angella Nwachukwu , Mrs Ogechi Blessing Igwe and Sister Ifeoma Ruth Imonide.

L-r… Pastor (Mrs.) Antonia Bright, Aguda Section President (AG) Mrs Elizabeth Emrlogu and Pastor (Mrs). Janet Nnejiwuihe, coordinator Aguda Section.

L-r… Pastor (Mrs) Romoke Ojukwu, Rev Ogbonnaya Boniface is wife Mrs. Mary ,thank God for his visitation after 18years waiting on the Lord ,God Bless them with twins babies , been Carried by Lagos Mainland district Coordinator (WM) Assemblies of God Nigeria pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie, Rev (Mrs) Florunsho Ogundare and President Lagos Mainland Women’s Ministries Barrister (Mrs.) Joy Ezeigbo.

Cross Section of the Women Singing Praises To God .during the Annual thanksgiving theme’ High Praise ‘ held at Assemblies of God church 111 clegg street surulere Lagos on 6/11/2021…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society