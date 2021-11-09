Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Unknown gunmen attack, kill retired Air Force officer in Kaduna

Latest News
By Peter
0 10

Unknown gunmen have killed retired AVM Muhammad Maisaka at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident to NAN in Kaduna.

Jalige, who said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, added that his gateman sustained an injury from the attack.

He said when the information was received; the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mudassiru Abdullah, directed the Divisional Police Officer and the Area Commander to the scene.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been rushed to the hospital for treatment”, he said, “while revealing details of the incident would be made available soon.”

Jalige appealed to Kaduna residents to come forward with useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5032 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Safety of lives, property of Oyo residents our utmost…

Ikoyi building: Lagos Assembly summons commissioner, others

Insurgency: Nigeria, Niger hold bilateral meeting in…

Anambra: Rep demands probe of failed BVAS

1 of 575

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More