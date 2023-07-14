As Prof Nnaji clocks 67, Ohanaeze felicitates him

By Cosmas Chukwu

As Africa’s foremost scholar and professor of robotics, Bart Nnaji, clocks 67years,the apex Igbo organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has rolled out the drums in celebration of this worthy Igbo son.

Ohanaeze expressed their warmest desires to Prof Nnaji and prayed for more fruitful years, in a statement issued by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze National Publcity Secretary, which he extended to newsmen,excerpts:

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins the numerous well-wishers both at home and in the Diaspora to felicitate an Igbo icon, erudite scholar, robotic engineer, industrialist, a two time minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the founder/ chairman of the Geometric Power Ltd, Prof Bart Nnaji, CON on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

“Prof. Nnaji is a visionary; a rare Nigerian who has chosen to deploy all the intellect in his filaments to the wellbeing of the Nigerian citizenry. At a time most Nigerian engineers and scientists have taken to political opportunism, hypocrisy and praise singing, Nnaji has remained focused in harnessing the indigenous resource endowments and potentials for a sustainable national development. The quintessential professor of engineering recently informed that “the 188-megawatt Geometric Power plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba, Abia State, will start to generate electricity within two months”. He added that the “generation of electricity from the Geometric Power plant will be a game changer in the socioeconomic development of not just Aba city but nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State serviced by Aba Power, a member of Geometric group”.

Nnaji, a Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering is a global renown in Computer Aided Designs, Robotics and Computer Aided Engineering. Our own Nnaji introduced a phrase, globally known as “geometric reasoning”; the idea that most things we operate have a geometric configuration. He is also “credited as one of the innovators of the E-design concept, where product design engineers can work from remote locations collaboratively to design, assemble and test the same product, using the computer and the Internet ”

In the socio- political firmament, Nnaji has been two times minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former Chairman Presidential Task Force on Power (June 2010 – July 2011); Special Adviser to the President on Power (June 2010 – July 2011); Former Member, Presidential Advisory Council to the President; Former Director, US National Science Foundation Centre for e-Design, University of Pittsburgh; Former Kepler Whiteford Professor of Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, USA; Former Alcoa Foundation Professor of Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, USA; among several others.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) in his enthusiasm to redirect the thought process of the Igbo towards a home-ward industrial renaissance, takes immense delight in personalities with turn-key initiatives such Prof. Bart Nnaji. Iwuanyanwu calls on our scientists, technologists and engineering professors to emulate Bart Nnaji for a prosperous Igbo land.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, on behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide wishes our son, Prof. Bart Nnaji a long life, full joy and happiness.”