 ARK of Light for All Nations opens November 11

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Ark of Light for all Nations, a multi-billion Naira project envisioned by Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, will be opened on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Church premises Plot 11C, Kudirat Abiola Way, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The 10,000 capacity project will serve as the international headquarters of Gospel Pillars International Churches, and a base for missions and help projects around the world.

The ceremony is expected to have the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo as the chief guest while the Presiding Bishop of March of Faith International Fellowship, USA, will be presiding Father of the day.

Other dignitaries expected on the occasion include, the General Overseer of Conquerors Chapel International Ghana, Prophet Isaac Anto; renowned worship leader, Dr. Ron Kenoly from the USA; Dr. Panam Perry Paul; Evan Tope Alabi; and Minister Chioma Jesus.

Speaking recently At a press conference held in Lagos, ahead of the opening ceremony, the Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars International Churches, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, who was represented by the Liaison Officer, Gospel Pillars International Churches, Apostle Abrich Agbi, said the Ark of Light for all Nations facility sat on an 8,900 square meters landscape equipped to serve over 10,000 worshippers.

“The facility is expected to house Church Auditonom, Bible School, Prayer Conference Rooms, Bookshop, Multi-Storage Food Bank, Primary School, Broadcast Studio, and other state-of-the art facilities for worshipers and visitors”, Apostle Agbi stated.

