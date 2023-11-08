Our mission is to eliminate darkness and bring light everywhere -Joseph Olawuyi

JOSEPH O. OLAWUYI is the Chief Executive Officer of Alo R-Energy. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about his business, the challenges among others. Enjoy:

How does renewable energy relieve climate change and fossil fuels?

Renewable energy is pivotal in curbing climate change and reducing the environmental impact of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels release harmful pollutants into our atmosphere with dire consequences. To combat this, we must transition to renewable energy sources, which offer a sustainable and cleaner alternative.

What are the potentials of solar energy in Nigeria and the world?

Solar energy holds immense promise particularly in Nigeria. It offers convenient control over energy production; helping individuals escape the burden of soaring monthly electricity bills. Governments worldwide can create programmes to make renewable energy accessible to all. This shift, already prevalent in some countries, is gradually gaining momentum in Africa. Empowering people with access to funds will usher in a new era of energy independence.

What are your challenges in the industry?

The renewable energy sector faces challenges. Product quality control is a pressing issue, particularly concerning imported solar energy goods. Ensuring the quality of these products remains a challenge. Access to funds is another significant hurdle.

Tell us your experiences while doing the business

Alo R-Energy Company’s journey has been marked by a mix of experiences, including both triumphs and setbacks. Business, as usual, can be challenging, but it also yields gratifying moments. Economic factors, though, have adversely affected the industry. Additionally, encounters with individuals seeking undue payments during product deliveries, though unlawful, have been encountered.

What is your focus?

The primary Alo R-Energy’s focus is reaching remote communities and establishing viable structures for their adoption of renewable energy. Our mission is to eliminate darkness and bring light everywhere, provided we receive support from willing organizations. We have also designed a plan that can help both commercial and residential enthusiasts who really want to adopt the solution to be able to do so through cost-effective approach

How do you support communities?

We support communities through education, emphasizing the benefits of transitioning to renewable energy.

What are your prospects in the industry?

Our efforts have been recognized and we are highly rated in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector. Numerous organizations have shown interest in partnering with us, reaffirming our potential.

What are your expectations from the government to support renewable energy in Nigeria?

To foster the growth of renewable energy in Nigeria, the government should prioritize this sector. Measures include facilitating access to funds, promoting regulations, encouraging start-ups, and providing loan guarantees to enhance access to bank loans for renewable energy projects. These actions can ensure a more reliable energy supply across the country and reduce the environmental impact.

By addressing these aspects, the government can empower the renewable energy sector, leading to a brighter and more sustainable future for Nigeria.

