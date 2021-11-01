Champion Newspapers Limited
Arise Women’s Conference 2021 held along COD road, Victoria Island, Lagos

R-L  Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade, First Lady of Kwara State Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq , Wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos state  Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU Prof  Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, during the Arise Women’s Conference held hybrid event in  Lagos on 30/10/2021 PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
L-r …First Lady of Kwara State Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq , Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade, Wife of the Deputy Governor, Lagos state  Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, Iyalode of Lagos Hajia Binta Fatimah Tinubu.

From  left Mrs Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi, Master of Ceremony; Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor; Mrs Olufunke Abdul Razaq, wife of Kwara State Governor; Dr Siju Iluyomade, Convener, Arise Women;  Eng Olufunso Adebiyi representing Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallenand Mrs Olayinka Adebayo, Founder, Tasty Fried Chicken, during Arise Conference 2021 held along COD road, Victoria Island,  Lagos.

L-r GMD/Editor-in-Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited  Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Doyin Areyingho, and Amina Sanni.. during Arise Conference 2021 held along COD road, Victoria Island,  Lagos.

 

 

