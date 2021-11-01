11 years after, Irun-Akoko community gets new monarch

DAMISI OJO, Akure

After 11 years of interregnum, the ancient town of Irun-Akoko in Ondo State has gotten a new monarch (Onirun).

Daily Champion gathered that the selection of Prince Samuel Agboola was done and witnessed by security agents at the local government headquarters, Okeagbe early this year but was delayed to pave way for the Ondo State Executive Council approval.

There was serious rigmarole thereafter due to the delay.

However, youths and women were now seen dancing and singing praises of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for giving approval to the popular choice of the indigenes of the town.

It would be recalled that prince Agboola scored five votes out of seven votes of the kingmakers during the selection process.

The ancient Irun Akoko town with a first-class traditional ruler had been without an Oba for the past 11 years.

The last monarch was Oba Williams Adeusi who joined his ancestors 11 years ago after which her late daughter reigned as the regent of the town before her demise.

The new monarch Oba Samuel Agboola urged all and sundry to join hands with him to rebuild the town and fast-track its developments.

He hailed Ondo State government for the approval given to his selection.

For a better society