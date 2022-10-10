Arise walk for life 2022 , Press Conference held in Lagos

L-r… Member, Mrs. Lolade Wakama; Arise Director of Palliatives; 2022 Arise, Chairperson, Mrs. Iyabo Ladipo; Arise Founder/CEO & Convener Arise Women’s Conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade.

L-r… Arise Founder/CEO & Convener Arise Women’s Conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade; Arise Music Director, Mrs. Doyin Arueyingho and Director of Special Duties, Yinka Almona.

L-r … Pastor Remi Olumuyiwa; Pastor Trevor Akindele; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade; Arise Director of Palliatives; 2022 Arise, Chairperson, Mrs. Iyabo Ladipo; Vice Chancellor Adekunle Ajasin University, Prof Olubenga Ige; Arise Founder/CEO & Convener Arise Women’s Conference Dr. Siju Iluyomade; at the Arise 2022 Press briefing held at Four Points Hotel by Sheraton, Victoria Island on Sunday 9th October, to herald the Arise Walk for Life theme # Appointed to live., coming on 15th October and Arise Intercontinental Women’s Conference coming up on 29th October 2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

