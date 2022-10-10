Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu mourns former PDP National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Minority Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has mourned the passing on of the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chief Vincent Ogbulafor who died after a protracted illness abroad a few day ago.

Elumelu in a statement he issued and signed said that he received with shock and deep grief, the sad news of the death of the former Minister of State Special Duties, former National Secretary and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

He said that Prince Ogbulafor’s death is a great national loss. He was a patriotic leader, a nationalist and detribalized Nigerian, who was very passionate and dedicated to the sustenance, unity, stability and development of our country.

“As the National Secretary and later National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Ogbulafor discharged his duties with great commitment and played key roles towards deepening the tenets of democratic rule and good governance in the country.

“Also, as a Minister of the Federal Republic, he exhibited undiluted loyalty and dedication to our dear fatherland and assisted in developing and implementing effective policies for the stability and development of our dear nation.

“Prince Ogbulafor will always be remembered for his administrative deftness in carrying any responsibility assigned to him. It is saddening that he left the stage at the time our nation needs his skills and wealth of experience the most” he stated.

The caucus leader commiserate with the Ogbulafor family, the entire PDP family, the Government and people of Abia State as well as the people of Olokoro, Umuahia, Abia State and pray to God to grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

For a better society