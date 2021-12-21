Arewa Consultative Forum cries out over endless killings in the North

.Attacks Buhari, Govs for not visiting affected communities

.As Umahi accuses politicians, elite of sponsoring banditry, violent crimes

.Ondo monarch deplores attack on traditional rulers

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it totally disapproved, remained frustrated andangry over what appears to be an endless killing in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement by the ACF spokesperson, Emmanuel Yawe, on Monday, the group said it was outrageous that those elected to govern the people have not deemed it fit to visit the places where citizens were brutally murdered.

Recently, 38 persons were hacked to death in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, many houses, trucks, cars and food crops were also destroyed during the attacks.

Reacting to the incident, the ACF while joining the Governor of Kaduna and the President of Nigeria in consoling those who suffered losses during the latest attack, called on all the state governments and the Federal Government to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches.

“Nothing stops the President and a State Governor from visiting such places.

“We sadly note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact, following his example, not one Governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno”, the ACF stated.

According to the ACF, those affected by the savage attacks within the region are often left to think that their lives don’t count.

“The President and the Northern Governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter,” the group further noted.

The ACF said it believed that the President and the Northern Governors have the capacity to do better than is currently being done.

Meanwhile, The South-East Governors Forum have accused desperate politicians of aligning with bandits to stabilise Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, made the comments in a meeting with the five governors of the region in attendance.

“The governors are so worried about the killings and kidnappings that are going on by our people in the southeast, killing our own people and the security agencies,” he said.

“The situation is being heightened by the activities of very desperate politicians, this time irrespective of party affiliations.

“There are so many desperate politicians in all the political parties that are so desperate for power and they have aligned with some bandits in the southeast to destabilise the nation.”

Governor Umahi explained that the five southeast states dissociated themselves from a bi-partisan meeting convened by some stakeholders from the region on the security situation.

The Ebonyi governor urged them to instead speak out and condemn killings within their domain.